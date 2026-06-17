Faith enters the fray: support grows for players cautioned by MLB over Bible verses on Pride Night

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2026

The controversy surrounding the San Francisco Giants pitchers who wrote biblical references on their caps during the Giants’ Pride Night Major League Baseball continues to escalate and has already sparked reactions from political and public figures across the country.

Vice President JD Vance was one of the voices to comment on the situation. In a social media post, he wrote: "Trump won we don’t have to do this anymore," referring to the diversity and pride initiatives promoted by sports organizations.

The situation arose after pitchers Landen Roupp, Ryan Walker, and JT Brubaker wrote references to Genesis 9 on their caps during the Giants’ Pride Night celebration. According to media reports, Major League Baseball subsequently issued warnings to the players for allegedly violating uniform modification rules.

It "appears to be a pattern of discrimination”

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, expressing concern over what he described as a possible pattern of discrimination against Christian players.

“You must answer for what appears to be a pattern of discrimination within MLB against baseball players who profess their "Christian faith,” Hawley wrote.

In the letter, the senator questioned why the league had allowed messages related to social and political causes in previous years, while warning players against including biblical references on their caps.

“When three players added a handful of characters citing the Book of Genesis to their caps, the league reached for its rulebook,” he noted.

Hawley also requested documentation regarding MLB’s uniform policies, the criteria used to penalize players, and the rules related to themed events such as Pride Night.

"I will pay the fine"

For his part, actor and comedian Rob Schneider also expressed his support for the players.

"I will pay the fines for any MLB Christian player who wears a Bible verse on their uniform,” he wrote on X. Schneider added that Major League Baseball is “anti-Christian.”