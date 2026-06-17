2026 World Cup: Mbappé and Haaland shine on their Debuts

Published by Israel Duro 17 de junio, 2026

Although Messi’s hat trick—which included a new all-time World Cup scoring record—stole the spotlight, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland also found the back of the net and led France and Norway to victory against Senegal and Iraq, respectively. In addition, Austria defeated Jordan 3-1.

The French and Real Madrid star led France with two goals in the 3-1 win over Senegal, bringing his total to 14 World Cup goals, now just two shy of the record shared by Messi and Klose.

With this brace, Mbappé—who had been under scrutiny following a second title-less season at Real Madrid—while his former team, PSG, has won both the league and the Champions League since his departure, breaks Olivier Giroud’s record to become Les Bleus’ all-time leading scorer with 58 goals.

“I have no scores to settle. If I started playing just to silence them, I think I’d have to play until I’m 80,” the Les Bleus captain quipped on French TV when asked about the criticism.

Haaland takes the World Cup by storm on his debut

The day also marked the World Cup debut of Erling Haaland, 28 years after Norway’s first appearance in the tournament’s final stage.

The Manchester City striker didn’t disappoint either: a brace against Iraq and Norway’s first three points in Group I, the same group as France.

“I’m incredibly proud to be playing in the World Cup and to help secure Norway’s first victory in 28 years,” Haaland said in remarks reported by AFP at Boston Stadium. “The Cyborg” has now scored 57 goals in 51 matches with his national team.

Austria cruises past Jordan

In the final match of the day, Austria defeated the struggling Jordanian team 3-1 as well. The Europeans secured the win with goals from Romano Schmid (20'), an own goal by Yazan Al-Arab (76'), and a penalty kick converted by veteran Marko Arnautovic (90+12'), while Ali Olwan (50') scored the consolation goal for Jordan.