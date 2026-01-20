The Hoosiers win first college football title as stadium gives Trump a standing ovation

Published by Victor Jimenez 20 de enero, 2026

The Indiana Hoosiers beat the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night in the College Football Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium, winning 27-21. With the victory, Indiana made history by capturing the college football title for the first time, capping off a truly legendary season in which they not only reached the championship game in first place but also went undefeated, finishing with an impressive 16-0 record.

For their part, the Hurricanes ended the game sunk in deep disappointment given the huge expectations surrounding the game, taking into account that despite not having reached the final as the top favorites, having finished tenth in the season, the sensations of victory were unquestionable as they were the home team. Thus, the Miami team will have another bitter wait to become champions again, its last crowning being the one achieved in 2001.

The Hoosiers opened the scoring in the first quarter by scoring three points in an offensive series. The lead grew to 10-0 after a touchdown run by Charlie Becker, who, after a touchdown reception down the sideline, kept moving despite having two men on him. While the Hurricanes disappointed in the first two quarters and got back into the game early in the third with a touchdown by Mark Fletcher, the Hoosiers came back to put the game away.

In the final quarter, Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers' Cuban-rooted quarterback, sealed the game with a dramatic touchdown to make the score 24-14. With 6 minutes and 37 seconds left on the clock, the Hurricanes got back on the board thanks to a Malachi Toney touchdown, but it was too little too late.

Cheer for Trump

President Donald Trump attended Monday's final between the Hurricanes and Hoosiers. Through several photos posted on social networks, the Republican leader could be seen with his family singing the notes of the national anthem and greeting the spectators who packed the Miami stadium. The president received a considerable ovation as the stadium screen showed him alongside members of his family, including his granddaughter Kai and daughter Ivanka.

In a photograph published by his daughter-in-law Lara, Trump could be seen entering the stadium with his grandchildren shortly before kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, which was surrounded by the deafening noise of a boisterous fan base for the college football final, one of the most watched sporting events in the United States.

Another important U.S. government figure who was at the stadium with his family was Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who in some videos could be seen inside the stadium greeting the players.