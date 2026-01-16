Barcelona edge Racing Santander to reach Copa del Rey quarters

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de enero, 2026

(AFP) Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal fired Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Racing Santander and into the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Spanish internationals' strikes helped holders Barca defeat second division leaders Racing to progress from a surprisingly tight last 16 clash and record an 11th consecutive victory across all competitions.

The hosts had two goals disallowed for offside and record 32-time winners Barca did just enough to claim victory.

"We didn't think they would be so hard to break down," admitted Torres to Movistar.

"We knew that we had to stretch the game, be calm and in the end it went well."

Having seen Real Madrid eliminated at second-tier Albacete on Wednesday Barca coach Hansi Flick named a fairly strong side, including teenage star Yamal.

After a 15 minute delay with some fans stuck outside, the match kicked off at Racing's Sardinero stadium, and Barca quickly took control of the ball.

The Catalans struggled to turn possession into a meaningful opening though, and when they finally did Dani Olmo missed his kick from Marcus Rashford's dangerous cross.

Racing looked to breach Barcelona's high defensive line but when they did get in behind the visitors managed to mop up well.

Giorgi Guliashvili's low effort from range was fielded comfortably by Joan Garcia, and that was as close as the hosts came.

Barcelona continued to push forward in the second half and Rashford had a shot tipped away and also drilled narrowly wide.

Eventually the Spanish champions took the lead through Torres, after Fermin Lopez sent him through on goal. The Spain international rounded Racing goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta and rolled home.

The hosts were forced on the offensive and twice had the ball in Barcelona's net, but both of Manex Lozano's goals were ruled out for offside.

Barca goalkeeper Garcia made a superb save to thwart Lozano one-on-one deep in stoppage time and avoid the game going to extra-time.

Barca wrapped up their win with the last kick of the match, Yamal tapping in Raphinha's cross at the back post.

"We played the game we had to play, we played a 10 out of 10 match, (with) two offside goals and the chance at the end... it's okay, it's football," said Racing defender Alvaro Mantilla.

Elsewhere Valencia won 2-0 at Burgos to reach the last eight.