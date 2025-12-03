Mbappé's masterclass and Real Madrid dispel doubts by sweeping aside Athletic Club

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de diciembre, 2025

San Mames is overjoyed. Real Madrid achieved an important away win against Athletic Club de Bilbao (0-3) in a match that was looming as one of the most complicated in their schedule.

It was a victory that dispels any doubts that may have surrounded the squad led by Xabi Alonso after a series of consecutive bad results and that serves to face the match against Manchester City with more confidence in the UEFA Champions League in a week's time.

In one of the most complicated stadiums to storm in LaLiga, the most successful team in the history of soccer barely gave their opponents any margin and, with this new victory, they are just one point behind leaders FC Barcelona in the standings.

Mbappé shines

The protagonist of the duel between Real Madrid and Athletic Club could be none other than Kylian Mbappé. He schooled everyone on the lawn of La Catedral - as San Mamés is commonly known as - and led his team to end a run of three consecutive matches without a win.

The French striker scored two of the goals and assisted the third. The first of them came in the early stages of the match. After an individual move in which he brought out his speed and power, Mbappé beat the home keeper with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area (minute 7).

With just three minutes left in the first half, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga sent the ball into the back of the net (42nd minute) after receiving an assist from Mbappé.

The third and final goal came in the second half of the game. From long distance, Mbappé ended with a shot on goal (59th minute) that was unreachable for the Athletic Club goalkeeper.

Real Madrid will take on Celta Vigo this weekend, before having to duel Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu next Wednesday in the sixth round of the UEFA Champions League.