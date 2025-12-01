Trump will be present at the 2026 World Cup draw

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump will attend the 2026 World Cup draw ceremony, to be held on December 5 in Washington, D.C.

"On Friday, President Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during her Monday appearance.

The ceremony will include the draw for the first phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada between June and July 2026.

This Friday, the 12 groups of this first phase will be defined. Each of the 48 national teams that will be at the World Cup will know which three teams they will face before advancing to the next round.