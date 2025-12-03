Barcelona comes from behind against Atlético, solidifies lead in LaLiga

Published by Víctor Mendoza 3 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) FC Barcelona bolstered its lead in LaLiga with a 3-1 win over Atlético Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday, in a game ahead of the 19th LaLiga matchday, halting the red-and-whites' run of seven straight victories.

Álex Baena (19') put Atlético ahead after beating Joan García after a clearance that broke Barcelona's high line, and Raphinha (26') scored in a similar move on a pass from Pedri González beating goalkeeper Jan Oblak, before Robert Lewandowski (36') missed a penalty. Dani Olmo (65') pulled one back and Ferran Torres (90+6') sealed the game with a last-minute goal.

In the game, which was moved up due to the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia (Jan. 7-11), Barça relied on its attacking trio of Raphinha, Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.

With this win, the Catalan side has 37 points, four more than second-place Real Madrid, which will play its match against Athletic Club at San Mamés on Wednesday, while Atlético remains in fourth place, with 31 points.

"We'll see [if it's a turning point], but this was one of our best games. I really appreciated what I saw during the 90 minutes," Barcelona coach Hansi Flick stressed at a press conference. "This was the next step, we are getting back to our best level," the German coach continued.

Atlético's Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, stressed that his team "competed against a team that plays very well," and that Barça won fairly. "We played a match to take something better," said "El Cholo."

To get ahead, Atlético exploited the shortcomings of a Barcelona side that maintains its high line strategy on defense. Argentine Nahuel Molina recovered a ball in the opponent's half to advance a few yards before assisting Baena, who opened a gap between the Barcelona defense.

The midfielder headed the ball towards goal and subtly finished in front of García to send the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona reacted and settled in the opponent's half. That little step back from Atlético was taken advantage of by Pedri, who built a play for Raphinha to equalize after dodging Oblak.

The comeback was at the foot of Lewandowski, but his shot from the penalty shot was deflected into the stands. Dani Olmo had been brought down by Pablo Barrios on a run into the 18-yard box.

Shortly after, the Polish striker could have made amends with a diving header from Yamal's cross, but Oblak guessed the direction of the ball and stretched to clear it with his hand for a corner.

Ferran Torres seals the win

After the break, Atlético failed to get back momentum after conceding a goal, while Barça kept control of the game. Pedri managed the game from the midfield and was also key in the second goal.

Atlético’s lack of defensive strength and intensity to try to progress with counterattacks only served to weather the storm for about 20 minutes.

In another play spearheaded by Pedri, the ball first reached Olmo, who gave it to Lewandowski for the Pole to return it to him, and the Catalan playmaker scored.

The goal was added to the scoreboard, but Olmo was forced to leave the field with a sore shoulder after falling to the ground on the play.

Barça remained faithful to their style of play by moving the ball and looking for verticality. Yamal, who was subbed off in the 89th minute, had a chance, but his shot went high.

However, Thiago Almada had a chance to level the score. After breaking down the Barcelona defense, his shot went wide due to a slip at the end.

In the end, Marcus Rashford dribbled on the left flank and gave the ball to Alejandro Balde who gave it to Ferran Torres. Alone in front of goal after beating defender Clement Lenglet, the Valencian attacker shot past Oblak to finish off the clash.

Ferran thus got his ninth goal of the season and fourth goal against Atlético in his last three games.

"It's important to believe in the work. We know that there are matches like this and we have to be prepared for it. That's the spirit we have to have," Raphinha told Movistar+.

The Brazilian stressed that pressing was key: "The more we press up top, the closer we are to goal. That way we can have more chances if we steal the ball." He noted that "points like that can decide a league."