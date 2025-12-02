2026 Winter Olympics: Russian and Belarusian skiers may participate under neutral flag

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de diciembre, 2025

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a body that resolves legal disputes in sports, canceled the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian skiers from international competitions, giving room for them to participate, under a neutral flag, in the next edition of the Winter Olympics, to be held in February 2026 in Milan-Cortina, Italy.

In a statement, the CAS stressed that if the athletes meet the "eligibility criteria" established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding their participating with neutral status, they should be allowed to "participate in [International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS)] qualifying events."

"The FIS Statutes protect individuals from discrimination and require the FIS to be politically neutral," the CAS remarked, adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had been excluded "due to nationality."

Back in October, the body ruled that Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in luge events can participate in international competitions.

This new ruling means that Russian and Belarusian athletes who compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, acrobatic skiing and snowboarding, which account for more than half of the events at the Winter Olympics, can do so, on the condition of representing a neutral flag, in Milan-Cortina in February.

Russian athletes have always excelled in many winter sports, being a powerhouse, specifically, in cross-country skiing.

The Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 6 to 22, in one of the most renowned ski resorts in the Alps and the world.

The American delegation, pending the completion of several qualifying events, is not completely defined. For now, skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Chloe Kim and Red Gerard are some of the athletes who have secured their spot in their respective Olympic events.