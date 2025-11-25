Christian McCaffrey 'gets revenge' on former team in 49ers' win over Panthers

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de noviembre, 2025

The San Francisco 49ers added their eighth win in this NFL season by defeating the Carolina Panthers 20-9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

With this victory, the 49ers posted a record of eight wins and four losses, placing them in third place in the National Football Conference (NFC) West division standings.

Running back Christian McCaffrey—who faced the Panthers for the first time since leaving the franchise in 2022—stood out in the victory for the Californians, closing his performance with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown.

In the next game, the 49ers will face the Cleveland Browns in Ohio, while the Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams, one of the best franchises of the season to date.

Elsewhere on the day, the Dallas Cowboys beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, by 24-21 and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts by 23-20.

The New England Patriots posted their 10th win of the season after beating the Cincinnati Bengals by 20-26.