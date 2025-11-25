Christian McCaffrey 'gets revenge' on former team in 49ers' win over Panthers
San Francisco earned its eighth win of the season. The running back delivered a standout performance against his former teammates.
The San Francisco 49ers added their eighth win in this NFL season by defeating the Carolina Panthers 20-9 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
With this victory, the 49ers posted a record of eight wins and four losses, placing them in third place in the National Football Conference (NFC) West division standings.
Running back Christian McCaffrey—who faced the Panthers for the first time since leaving the franchise in 2022—stood out in the victory for the Californians, closing his performance with 89 rushing yards and a touchdown.
In the next game, the 49ers will face the Cleveland Browns in Ohio, while the Panthers will host the Los Angeles Rams, one of the best franchises of the season to date.
Elsewhere on the day, the Dallas Cowboys beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, by 24-21 and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Indianapolis Colts by 23-20.
The New England Patriots posted their 10th win of the season after beating the Cincinnati Bengals by 20-26.
NFL Scores.
Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans 24-30 Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers 23-6 Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens 23-10 New York Jets
Detroit Lions 34-27 New York Giants
Chicago Bears 31-28 Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals 20-26 New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders 10-24 Cleveland Browns
Arizona Cardinals 24-27 Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys 24-21 Philadelphia Eagles
New Orleans Saints 10-24 Atlanta Falcons
Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers 20-9 Carolina Panthers.