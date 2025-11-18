Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo: A historic meeting with their sights set on the 2026 World Cup

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de noviembre, 2025

One of them is the president of the world's greatest super power. The other, one of the best sports players in history. And the two could meet face-to-face this Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled to go to the White House to meet with Donald Trump.

One of the greatest soccer players of all time - who currently wears the jersey of Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia - will travel to the capital to meet with the president, taking advantage of the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, D.C.

Different media outlets - including the sports section of The New York Times, The Athletic - have reported the news. The context of the meeting between CR7 and Trump is unknown, although it is commented that it would be part of the events included within the visit of the Saudi royalty to the White House.

Everything suggests that the Portuguese star is interested in the preparations for the next FIFA World Cup, to be held in June and July 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada. An edition that will be the last edition of the tournament in which Cristiano Ronaldo will be present.

"I will be 41 years old, and I think this will be the peak moment in major competitions," said the Portuguese soccer player a few days ago, adding that his professional career will be extended "one or two more years."

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned his place among soccer's all-time-greats. His numbers - he is close to a thousand goals scored - and the titles that he has achieved, both individual and collective, more than justify that status.