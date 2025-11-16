NBA: Doncic majestic in Lakers' win over Bucks

Published by Israel Duro 16 de noviembre, 2025

Led by a superb performance from Luka Doncic and Bronny James's second career start, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-95 on Saturday. Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder secured their fifth consecutive win, cementing their status as the league's most solid team after their only loss of the season.

The Slovenian star scored 41 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out six assists and with Bronny James in the starting five they got a comfortable victory over the Bucks that keeps them in the fight for the top spots.

The son of LeBron James, 20, played for the second time in his career as a starter and for the first time this season. He played 10 minutes in which he completed one steal and one assist, but missed his only two attempts from the field.

Saturday's was the 10th win of the season for the Lakers, who have played 10 of their 15 games on the road and are fourth in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee's lackluster performance did not affect the stellar start of the season by Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds and an efficiency of 60% (9/15).

New exhibition of Oklahoma's power

The reigning champions showed again that they are the team to beat this season after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 109-96 with forcefulness. With this result, they consolidate their lead in the Western Conference with a two-game advantage over the Denver Nuggets, with a record of 13 wins to just one loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's leading star and last season's Most Valuable Player (MVP), scored 33 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed four rebounds in 29 minutes at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The Canadian has topped 30 points in 12 of his 14 appearances this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were down by as many as six points in the first half, but a blistering start to the third quarter allowed it to open up a 22-point lead. Power forward Chet Holmgren was the second-best scorer with 25 points, while center Isaiah Hartenstein completed a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"We take pride in our work on defense," Holmgren said in remarks picked up by AFP. "When we do our job in the defensive zone it's very difficult for us to lose."

Cavs' comeback against Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers scored 32 points in the fourth period and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-100 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Panamanian-born guard Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points to be the Cavs' leading scorer, while Evan Mobley sported a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

"We showed we can be aggressive," Mitchell said after the game. "We can accomplish what we want to accomplish when we have that mentality, especially down the stretch" of the game.