Alcaraz closes 2025 as world No. 1: See the ATP ranking and history of the greats

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de noviembre, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz has once again made history. Three years after becoming the youngest No. 1 in the ATP era after winning the U.S. Open in 2022, the Spaniard closes the 2025 season at the top of the world rankings for the second time in his career. The achievement is cemented on a spectacular campaign: 70 wins in 78 matches, eight titles in 10 finals and a sustained superiority throughout the tour since spring.

A meteoric career with six Grand Slams

At the age of 22, Alcaraz already has six Grand Slam titles, divided equally between the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. With these successes he continues in the wake of Spanish legends such as Rafa Nadal, Carlos Moyá and Juan Carlos Ferrero (his current coach), as well as Arantxa Sánchez Vicario and Garbiñe Muguruza on the women's side.

The battle for the No. 1 ranking with Jannik Sinner lasted until the final tournament of the year, the ATP Finals in Turin. There, Alcaraz mathematically secured the top spot by winning all three of his group stage matches, culminating with an emphatic victory over Lorenzo Musetti (6-4, 6-1).

His second half of the season has been extraordinary: 55 wins in 59 matches since April and nine finals in the last 10 tournaments. His collection of titles spans all surfaces:

Indoor: Rotterdam

Clay: Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros

Grass: Queen's

Hard Court: Cincinnati, U.S. Open and Tokyo

He only conceded in the finals in Barcelona, where he was physically depleted against Holger Rune, and Wimbledon, his only loss to Sinner in their five duels of the year.

Alcaraz's reign and the history of the ATP No. 1 ranking

With a win at the Paris Masters 1000, Alcaraz regained the world lead to begin his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He has already accumulated 45 weeks as No. 1, a mark that will continue to increase during the end of 2025 and at least all of January.

Alcaraz is now one of 11 tennis players who have finished the year as No. 1 on more than one occasion. He shares the list with giants such as Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Sampras and Borg.

ATP world ranking at the close of 2025 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - 11,650 Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 10,400 Alexander Zverev (GER) - 5,160 Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 4,830 Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4,135 Alex de Miñaur (AUS) - 4,135 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) - 4,045 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) - 4,040 Ben Shelton (USA) - 3.970

Historic records for ATP World No. 1



Most times as No. 1 for the year



8 - Novak Djokovic

6 - Pete Sampras

5 - Jimmy Connors

5 - Roger Federer

5 - Rafa Nadal

4 - John McEnroe

4 - Ivan Lendl

2 - Bjorn Borg

2 - Lleyton Hewitt

2 - Stefan Edberg

2 - Carlos Alcaraz (2022, 2025)





Most weeks as No. 1



Novak Djokovic - 428

Roger Federer - 310

Pete Sampras - 286

Ivan Lendl - 270

Jimmy Connors - 268

Rafa Nadal - 209

Jannik Sinner - 66

The close of 2025 confirms Carlos Alcaraz as the new dominant face of world tennis. His ability to respond to pressure, the maturity he has acquired in just three seasons and his extraordinary consistency already place him in the conversation with the all-time greats.