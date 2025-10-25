MLS playoffs: Inter Miami beats Nashville 3-1 with a Messi brace

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de octubre, 2025

Inter Miami beat Nashville 3-1 in the first game of the best-of-three MLS playoffs. With a brace from Lionel Messi, Miami now leads the series 1-0 and are closing in on their first league title.

Messi, 38, again owned the show a day after announcing the renewal of his contract with Inter until 2028. He dived inside the box to head home a pinpoint service from his longtime partner Luis Suárez from the right wing.

Messi completed the brace in the 90+6th minute after a poor clearance by goalkeeper Joe Willis from a cross by Jordi Alba, Willis collided with experienced defender Walker Zimmerman and Messi, who was waiting in the six-yard box, only had to tap the ball into the net.

Less than a week ago, the Argentine captain scored three goals against Nashville in the regular season finale.

"I'm very happy about the renewal because it means we're going to be a few more years together," said compatriot and friend Rodrigo De Paul, who landed in Florida mid-year, after the match.

"Obviously I'm very happy that my team has the best ... We have to keep enjoying it," said the Argentine midfielder, who was involved in the play for the first goal.

Messi wins Golden Boot The Inter fans, relieved to see their idol continue, gave him a standing ovation as he took to the field before the game to accept his first MLS Golden Boot trophy.



The Argentine star scored 29 goals in 28 games and on Friday, once the ball was rolling, it took him just 19 minutes to score again versus Nashville.

Defensive solidity

Nashville had the first dangerous chances of the match, most notably Jacob Shaffelburg's 11th-minute steal in the opposition half from Noah Allen. The speedy striker advanced diagonally into the box, but unleashed a defective shot that was caught by goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

Soon after, Messi made Nashville pay for their mistakes by putting Inter ahead and his compatriot Tadeo Allende widened the gap with another header in the 62nd minute.

Javier Mascherano's side managed their lead, this time displaying a good defensive performance, their Achilles heel in recent years.

English striker Sam Surridge, the second leading scorer in the league with 24 goals, was pinned back by the home backline and Nashville's other star, Germany's Hany Mukhtar, only managed a late goal with a free kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Mascherano applauded his defense. "Nashville has a style and way of playing that can cause a lot of damage... We made many adjustments compared to the previous match, but it won’t be enough," he said. "We have to keep improving."

Miami dreaming of their first league title

Inter will qualify for the Eastern Conference Semifinals if it wins the second matchup, which will be played on Nov. 1 on Nashville's home turf.

The Floridan team, co-owned by English former player David Beckham, has never advanced past the first round since its MLS debut in 2020.

Last year, in Messi's first postseason in the pink uniform, Inter Miami suffered a shocking elimination in the first round against Atlanta United, followed by the departure of Argentine coach Gerardo Martino.