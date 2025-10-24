Gilgeous-Alexander scores a career-high 55 points in win over Indiana

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de octubre, 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 55 points Thursday in a two-overtime win for the reigning champions of the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder, in their game against the Indiana Pacers which ended 141-135.

In a historic rematch of last season's NBA Finals, and hours after the league was rocked by a massive investigation into illegal gambling, Gilgeous-Alexander put on a dazzling show.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, added eight rebounds and five assists, with 15-of-31 shooting from the field and 23-of-26 free throws to lead the Thunder who scored 45-of-51 from the line.

The 27-year-old Canadian point guard, the NBA's leading scorer last season, scored nine in the second overtime to lead Oklahoma City to victory.

Tonight's was Gilgeous-Alexander's fifth game in a Thunder jersey with at least 50 points converted. He tied Russell Westbrook atop the franchise's all-time list.

Ajay Mitchell came off the bench to chime in with 26 boards for Oklahoma City and Aaron Wiggins added 23 tallies, while Isaiah Hartenstein captured 14 rebounds and Chet Holmgren chipped in with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

After winning its season opener at home against Houston 125-124 in double overtime on Tuesday, the Thunder became the first club in NBA history to go to double overtime in its first two games of a campaign.

Gilgeous-Alexander's three-point play gave the Thunder a 127-126 lead in the second overtime and his basket with 2:47 minutes left in the second overtime period gave the defending champions a 132-128 lead.

The Pacers never got closer than four points again as Gilgeous-Alexander added four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

Canadian point guard Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Cameroon's Pascal Siakam added 32 points and 15 rebounds for the Pacers.

Mitchell made two free throws with 54.2 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the score at 122-122.