Trump administration plans to vacate remaining Jan. 6 convictions and clear defendants' records

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 14 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump's administration took a new step in its review of prosecutions linked to the Jan. 6, 2021, events on Capitol Hill by requesting the reversal of several of the convictions that still remained in place.

The Justice Department filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia District to invalidate the convictions of members of the Proud Boys group, including Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola, who had been sentenced for felonies in 2023.

According to the official document, the move is in what the administration considers "the interest of justice."

"In the opinion of the executive branch, it is not in the interests of justice to continue with the judicial process of this case or the cases of other defendants who are in a similar situation," officials said in the court brief on the case.

Move follows massive pardons.

The action comes after Trump granted nearly 1,500 pardons to those involved in the Capitol Hill events, in addition to commuting the sentences of other defendants. However, some convictions technically remained in place, entailing long-term legal consequences.

If the request were approved, the defendants would not only be released -something that already happens in many cases—but would also see criminal records erased that affect fundamental rights such as gun ownership or access to employment.

The move would also extend to members of the Oath Keepers, another group involved in the events.

Some of the beneficiaries celebrated the decision as vindication. Zachary Rehl, who had been sentenced to 15 years in prison, said the process shows that "fighting for truth and justice pays off," according to NBC News.

For his part, Enrique Tarrio—who had already received clemency—called the move a step toward reclaiming their lives after what he considers political persecution.

Legal and political implications

Beyond the immediate impact on the defendants, the decision reflects the Trump administration's approach to the Jan. 6 cases, reinterpreting processes that for years were portrayed as a threat to democracy.

The measure corrects judicial excesses and ideological persecutions. In any case, the outcome will now depend on the courts, which will have to decide whether to accept the Executive's request and put a definitive end to these judicial processes.