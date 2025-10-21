NBA: A look back at the champions of the 21st century

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de octubre, 2025

The world's best basketball league is back. This Tuesday, the 2025-2026 NBA season kicks off with a game between reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

After falling just short in the 2012 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander —undisputedly last season’s best player—captured their first championship under the Thunder name (the franchise previously won a title as the Seattle SuperSonics). They defeated the Indiana Pacers, leaving them unable to claim victory.

As always, the Thunder are the team to beat this season. They will face top contenders such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers or the Boston Celtics, the most decorated franchise in NBA history.

The champion of the 2025-2026 season will be determined between June 13 and 22, when the fourth and seventh games of the Finals are scheduled, respectively.

Until then, it is worth recalling which franchises have won the NBA championship since the start of the 21st century.