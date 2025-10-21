NBA: A look back at the champions of the 21st century
The Oklahoma City Thunder won the championship last year after a memorable season, defeating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
The world's best basketball league is back. This Tuesday, the 2025-2026 NBA season kicks off with a game between reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
After falling just short in the 2012 NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander —undisputedly last season’s best player—captured their first championship under the Thunder name (the franchise previously won a title as the Seattle SuperSonics). They defeated the Indiana Pacers, leaving them unable to claim victory.
As always, the Thunder are the team to beat this season. They will face top contenders such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets, the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers or the Boston Celtics, the most decorated franchise in NBA history.
Sports
Erik Spoelstra, new USA Basketball head coach
Alejandro Baños
Sports
Las Vegas Aces win third WNBA title in four years
Víctor Mendoza
The champion of the 2025-2026 season will be determined between June 13 and 22, when the fourth and seventh games of the Finals are scheduled, respectively.
Until then, it is worth recalling which franchises have won the NBA championship since the start of the 21st century.
NBA champions since the 2000 Finals:
2001: Los Angeles Lakers
2002: Los Angeles Lakers
2003: San Antonio Spurs
2004: Detroit Pistons
2005: San Antonio Spurs
2006: Miami Heat
2007: San Antonio Spurs
2008: Boston Celtics
2009: Los Angeles Lakers
2010: Los Angeles Lakers
2011: Dallas Mavericks
2012: Miami Heat
2013: Miami Heat
2014: San Antonio Spurs
2015: Golden State Warriors
2016: Cleveland Cavaliers
2017: Golden State Warriors
2018: Golden State Warriors
2019: Toronto Raptors
2020: Los Angeles Lakers
2021: Milwaukee Bucks
2022: Golden State Warriors
2023: Denver Nuggets
2024: Boston Celtics
2025: Oklahoma City Thunder