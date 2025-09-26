Ohtani leads Dodgers to NL West Division title

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de septiembre, 2025

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani hit his 54th home run of the season Thursday, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the National League West Division in the MLB after crushing the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0.

Ohtani's 54th homer matched his single-season best and the Dodgers franchise record he set last year, when he became the first player to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in the same season.

The 31-year-old Japanese superstar is two home runs behind Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League lead. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads the majors this season with 60 home runs.

The Dodgers, reigning World Series champions, secured their fourth consecutive divisional crown and 11th in 12 years.

After succumbing to a late comeback by the D'Backs on Tuesday and needing 11 innings to take the win on Wednesday, the Dodgers dominated Thursday in the final game of the series.

Freddie Freeman's home run off Diamondbacks pitcher Nabil Crismatt in the second inning was immediately followed by a homer by Andy Pages. Mookie Betts drove in two runs with a single to cap a four-run inning.

Ohtani extended the lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning, hitting low through the strike zone for a two-run home run that fell into the pool beyond the right-center field fence at Chase Stadium in Arizona.

Freeman followed with a two-run homer to make it 8-0.