Scottie Scheffler wins his sixth title of the year before the Ryder Cup

Published by Víctor Mendoza 15 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) With a winning pace unseen since Tiger Woods, the American Scottie Scheffler won his sixth title of the year on Sunday with another scintillating comeback at the Procore Championship.

Scheffler, number one in men's golf, had started the final round in Napa, California, two strokes behind leader Ben Griffin, his teammate on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup this month.

Griffin strung together birdies on the first three holes of the final round, but that lead also ended up being insufficient against the relentless Scheffler.

The two-time Masters champion stepped on the gas, carding six birdies to clinch victory by a single stroke over Griffin, finishing at 269 — 19 under par.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo, with five birdies on the back nine, shared fourth place with U.S. amateur Jackson Koivun, both three strokes off the lead.

Scheffler, 29, has 19 PGA titles to his name, seven of them in 2024 and six so far this season.

In the last four decades, only Tiger Woods managed to add at least six trophies over multiple courses.

Scheffler will aim to finish the year on a high note by guiding the U.S. team against Europe in the Ryder Cup, set for September 26–28 at Bethpage Black (New York), where Jackson Koivun will have the backing of the home crowd.