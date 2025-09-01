Seattle Sounders beat Inter Miami to claim Leagues Cup title

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de septiembre, 2025

The Seattle Sounders were crowned Champions of the Leagues Cup 2025 in front of their home fans at Lumen Field after defeating Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 3-0 in the final.

Osaze De Rosario gave the Sounders the lead in the first half. In the 26th minute, the U.S. forward headed home a cross following a well-executed team move by the Leagues Cup champions (1-0).

The other two goals came in the closing stages. After dominating much of the match, the Sounders extended their lead in the 84th minute when Salvadoran Alex Roldan converted a penalty (2-0), leaving Inter Miami on the ropes.

In the 89th minute, American midfielder Paul Rothrock capitalized on a defensive error by Inter Miami to seal the 3-0 victory and give the Sounders their first Leagues Cup title.”

After the match, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer praised the collective effort of his players in winning the title.

"They have talented and incredible players, who could have scored a couple of goals, but our collective and our intelligence helped us keep our composure throughout," he said. "Maybe we don't have the most popular names (...), but they are very talented players within a collective, and that once again gave us the edge."

Inter Miami’s technical director, Javier Mascherano, said the result did not reflect what happened on the pitch, believing his team deserved more.

"Unfortunately, we conceded a goal in the first half and I think in the second half we improved a lot, in fact we dominated and had chances to equalize. The result ends up being too much of a blowout because the match was much more even," he said. "I don't like to find excuses. We lost. We had chances to score, and I can only say congratulations to Seattle for being the champions."

At the end of the match, several players from both teams—including Inter Miami’s Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets—were involved in a major brawl that overshadowed the game.

With the victory, the Sounders claim their first Leagues Cup, succeeding the Columbus Crew as the latest champions.