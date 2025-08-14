MLB: Dominican Miguel Andújar slams Phillies with grand slam as Milwaukee stays hot

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de agosto, 2025

(AFP) Dominican Miguel Andújar hit his first grand slam since 2018, starring as the Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Cincinnati Reds 8–0 on Wednesday in Major League Baseball. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Brewers continued their blistering winning streak.

Andújar, traded in late July from the Athletics to the Reds, thrilled his new fans with a 111-yard blast in the seventh inning.

Andújar's blast drove in a run off fellow Dominican Elly De La Cruz, along with runs from Austin Hays and TJ Friedl, extending the lead to 8–0 in front of nearly 26,000 fans at Great American Ball Park.

Andújar, 30, had previously hit two grand slams in his nine Major League seasons, during which he also wore the uniforms of the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Another Dominican, Noelvi Marte, added two hits and two RBIs, while pitcher Hunter Greene struck out six over six innings, leading the Reds to a 2–1, series-clinching victory.

Cincinnati will face the Brewers—currently the hottest team in the league with a 12-game winning streak—starting Friday.

Brewers leave the Pirates on the field

A day after scoring 14 runs against Pittsburgh, Milwaukee’s offense once again overpowered the Pirates on Wednesday, winning 12–5.

Venezuelan William Contreras added two hits and four RBIs, powering an offense that looked unstoppable even without fellow countryman Jackson Chourio, one of the league’s top prospects, who is sidelined with an injury.

Milwaukee, which earlier this season also had an 11-game winning streak, comfortably leads the National League with the best overall record at 76–44. Their closest competitor in the league is Philadelphia, seven games back.

Astros beat the Red Sox

In Houston, Dominicans Yainer Díaz and Jeremy Peña hit home runs to power the Astros to a 4–1 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Diaz's 126-yard homer drove in Puerto Rican Víctor Caratini and sealed the Astros’ victory in the sixth inning.

Twins defeat the Yankees

In New York, the Yankees slipped back into the losing column with a 4–1 defeat to the Minnesota Twins.

The Bronx Bombers had won the first two games of the series in an effort to rebound from a stretch of just three wins in 10 games.