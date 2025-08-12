MLB: Colombian Jose Quintana earns his tenth win with the Brewers

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de agosto, 2025

The Milwaukee Brewers continue with their sweeping pace in the Major Leagues and on Monday defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7x1 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, with Colombian José Quintana earning his 10th win of the season.

Quintana, 36 and making his 18th start of the year, worked six innings in which he allowed three hits and one run.

In his first campaign with Milwaukee, Quintana adds his sixth season with at least ten wins since his major league debut in 2012 with the Chicago White Sox.

On Monday, the South American was backed by 11 hits from the Brewers' offense, including two by Venezuela's William Contreras, who also drove in his 53rd run in 2025.

Milwaukee improves its record to 74 wins and 44 losses and is the best team in The Majors.

Yankees leave the Twins in the field

In another result of the day, the New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 6x2 with a home run to center field by Giancarlo Stanton.

Aaron Judge recorded just his fourth hit in the last seven games batting for a average of .182, with no home runs.

Phillies defeat the Cincinnati Reds

Elsewhere, Panama's Edmundo Sosa scored one of four runs for the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning in a 4x1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Phillies reach 69 wins on the season and remain the undisputed East division leaders in the National League.

Kansas Royals win over Nationals

In their third win in the last five games, the Kansas City Royals defeated the Washington Nationals 7x4.

Venezuelan Salvador Perez connected for his 21st home run of the season with a blast to left field in the sixth inning.

Perez, 35, is at 695 runs scored, 294 homers and 984 RBIs.

Dominican Carlos Estevez closed the door for Kansas City by securing his 30th save of the season, second only in that section to San Diego's Robert Suarez with 32.

Astros leave the Red Sox in the dust

In the return of Puerto Rican Carlos Correa to Houston, the Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 7x6.

Correa, 30, who played seven seasons with Houston, connected on a run-scoring single.

Alex Bregman, also returning to Texas but with Boston, hit his 15th home run of the season.

Padres beat SF Giants

Venezuelan Freddy Fermin connected his fourth home run of 2025 in the San Diego Padres's 4x1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Diego scored the difference in a three-run seventh inning.

Angelinos prevail over Dodgers

In the day's closer, the Angelinos defeated the Dodgers 7x4 in a Los Angeles derby.

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run of the season but it was not enough to prevent the Dodgers' loss.

Colombian Gustavo Campero delivered the bad news for the Angelinos when he was stretchered out with a left leg injury he suffered while trying to stop a Max Muncy home run to right field.