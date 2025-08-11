UFC parent company TKO and Paramount sign deal worth $1.1 billion annually

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2025

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO), parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), signed an agreement with Paramount for the media conglomerate to broadcast all of the company's fights and events beginning in 2026.

Both parties agreed to a contract valued at about $1.1 billion annually that will run for seven years, through 2033.

Through a joint statement, TKO and Paramount executives underscored the importance of this deal for each, agreeing that it is "historic."

"I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Dana, Ari, and Mark. Rarely do opportunities arise to partner on an exclusive basis with a global sports powerhouse like UFC – an organization with extraordinary global recognition, scale, and cultural impact," said Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison. "Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy — driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC’s year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win."

"This is a milestone moment and landmark deal for UFC, solidifying its position as a preeminent global sports asset," expounded Ariel Emanuel, executive chairman and CEO of TKO. "Our decade-long journey with UFC has been defined by continuous growth and expansion, and this agreement is an important realization of our strategy."

Next year, the UFC has 13 featured numbered events and 30 Fight Nights scheduled, which will be streamed live on the Paramount+ streaming platform. Other events will air on CBS.