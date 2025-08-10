Barcelona is crowned champion of the Joan Gamper Trophy after destroying Como

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de agosto, 2025

The Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday after defeating Como of Italy 5-0, in a great match at the Johan Cruyff Stadium where they showed the same forcefulness and offensive capacity of last season. With this victory, the azulgrana team is crowned champion of the most important trophy of the preseason, demonstrating that the great soccer displayed in the 2024/25 season is still in force.

The first goal was scored by Fermín López in the 21st minute, after a great projection that culminated with a powerful left-footed shot at ground level that slipped into the corner of goalkeeper Jean Butez. Fourteen minutes later, it was the same Culé youth product who scored a truly stunning goal, after a precise right-footed shot from just outside the area that ended up inside the far post. The first half was not over and the game was already looking like a rout, which ended up happening after the inevitable irruption of the two best azulgranas players of last season.

Culé party

Just two minutes after Fermín's second goal, Raphinha would score the 3-0, so that already in the 42nd minute Lamine Yamal sealed the game after a controversial play in which the Brazilian stole a ball inside the Italian box, in what could easily have been considered an offensive foul. In the second half, the final 5-0 was scored again by the pearl Yamal after receiving a low pass from Fermin and executing a first-time left-footed shot with enough thread to make useless the save of Butez who had nothing to do in any of the goals.

In addition to keeping intact the automatisms demonstrated last season, one detail that did not go unnoticed was the good game of the latest reinforcement, Marcos Rashford. Although he did not score, the Englishman showed not only a great physical display in the center forward position, but also knew how to permanently attack the spaces, which is a crucial detail in the style of play of the azulgrana coach Hansi Flick, who will have in the Manchester United youth player an interesting option for all the attacking positions.