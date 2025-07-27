Tigres beat Toluca with an Ibañez brace, while Pachuca remain leaders of the Mexican Apertura

Published by Víctor Mendoza 27 de julio, 2025

With a brace and an assist from Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez, Tigres defeated visiting champions Toluca 4-3 on the third matchday of the Mexican Apertura 2025 tournament, which is led by Pachuca with a perfect record.

In the 11th minute at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, Portuguese Paulinho received a deep pass in the area, eluded Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán and made it 1-0 for the home team.

Tigres equalized 1-1 with an own goal by Uruguayan Federico Pereira in the 21st minute.

Ozziel Herrera made it 2-1 for the felines at 35 with a frontal shot in the box, on a pass from the Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez who, at 45+1, scored the 3-1 with a half-volley in the box.

Ibáñez made it 4-1 at 58 with a shot inside the area.

Jesús Gallardo cut the deficit to 4-2 with a header in the 88th minute, and at 90+4 Marcel Ruiz made it 4-3 with a cross shot in the box.

Tigres reached six points, with a game in hand, and Toluca also dropped to six points after suffering its first defeat in the tournament.

At the Hidalgo stadium, Pachuca achieved its third win in the tournament and remained as leader with nine points by beating Mazatlán, which has four points, 1-0.

Colombian Luis Quiñones scored the winning goal for the Tuzos with a left-footed shot inside the box.

In a game of upsets played at the Akron stadium, the local Guadalajara, coached by the Argentine Diego Milito, defeated Atlético San Luis 4-3.

Chivas took a 1-0 lead with an own goal by Uruguayan Juan Manuel Sanabria in the 11th minute. Before halftime, at 45+1, Cade Cowell made it 2-0 with a header.

Eduardo Águila put Atlético 2-1 up with a header from a corner kick in the 50th minute. Brazilian Joao Geraldino tied the score 2-2 with a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Benjamín Galdames scored the game-winner for San Luis with a header in the 75th minute to make it 3-2.

Armando González sealed the 4-3 win for Chivas with a brace: he scored with a dove in the 84th minute and a left-footed shot from close range in the 90th minute.

With this result, Guadalajara earned its first three points and caught up with Atlético San Luis.

At the Universitario stadium, Cruz Azul defeated León 4-1.

Ángel Sepúlveda gave La Máquina a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute with an eye-catching scissor kick. The 2-0 lead came from Carlos Rodríguez with a shot that eluded the goalkeeper.

La Fiera went 2-1 up in the 78th minute with an own goal by Jesús Orozco.

In the 87th minute, Rodríguez made it 3-1 when he finished off a ball rejected by the goalkeeper. Jéremy Márquez made it 4-1 with a mid-range shot at 90+3.

Thus, Cruz Azul reached five points and León remained with three points.

At the BBVA stadium, with a hat-trick by Argentine Germán Berterame, at 39, 82 and 90+9 minutes, Monterrey came from behind to beat Atlas 3-1 and reach six points.

Montenegrin Uros Djurdjevic, in the 25th minute, had given Atlas the lead and left them with four points.