Alcaraz beats Rublev and advances to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning against Russia's Andrey Rublev during their men's singles fourth round tennis match.AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 6 de julio, 2025

(AFP) Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, world No. 2, qualified for the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tournament on Sunday (6) after defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev (N.14).

Alcaraz closed the match in 3 sets to 1, with partials of 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4, and 6-4, in two hours and 43 minutes on center court.

The current two-time Wimbledon champion, the 22-year-old Spaniard, finished the first week of the tournament winning all four of his matches, although only in one of them did he not lose sets.

"I think I played smart and tactical today. I am very proud," Alcaraz said after the victory over Rublev.

"One single point can change the whole match. You have to be focused all the time, be mentally strong, and keep your feet on the ground. I knew I was going to play better" after losing the first set, the Spaniard noted.

The difficulties Alcaraz has faced so far contrast with the authority shown by Italian Jannik Sinner, world No. 1 and his main rival for the title.

Sinner, who will face Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (No. 19) for the round of 16 on Monday, has won all his matches so far by 3 sets to 0, having given up just 17 games.

In the quarterfinals, Alcaraz will meet Britain's Cameron Norrie (N.61), a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2022, who on Sunday eliminated Chile's Nicolas Jarry (N.143), the third-round victor over Brazil's Joao Fonseca.