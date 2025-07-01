NBA: Bucks cut Damian Lillard to sign Myles Turner

Published by Alejandro Baños 1 de julio, 2025

In a completely unexpected move, the Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with Damian Lillard — one of their star players and one of the NBA’s top point guards of the past decade.

With this move, the Wisconsin franchise frees up $113 million — the value of Lillard’s contract.

With that salary space freed up, the Bucks have set their sights on Myles Turner, the NBA runner-up with the Indiana Pacers, according to insider Shams Charania.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching out the $113 million remaining on his contract to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN," Charania posted on X.

Lillard, 34, is currently recovering after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the playoffs.

The Bucks’ goal now is to strengthen their roster with players like Turner to persuade their leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to stay. Teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are closely watching the situation of the Greek forward.