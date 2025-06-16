Ohtani will pitch for the Dodgers for the first time against San Diego

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2025

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited pitching debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Monday's matchup against the San Diego Padres. The information was confirmed Sunday by the team.

Ohtani, a unique talent in the sport for his ability to hit and pitch, has not been on the mound since 2023, when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels.

Back on the mound With the Dodgers, Ohtani has focused on his hitting duties, propelling the team to a World Series win last year and receiving the National League MVP award.



The anticipation for Ohtani's return as a pitcher has been building in recent weeks as he has increased his workload.



This Sunday, after a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants with three hits from Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts said that his return to the mound was very close and that the Japanese two-way star was "very anxious, very excited."

MLB Sunday

The Houston Astros prevailed 2-1 over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Daikin Park in Houston, while Honduran Mauricio Dubón broke a streak of no-hit innings to give his team the victory in the 10th inning.

With the game in a 1-1 tie and after three no-hit innings on the day, Dubón connected on a straight shot to center field out of Harrison Bader's reach, bringing Jake Meyers to the plate.

Houston adds its fifth consecutive victory, leading the West division in the American League with 41 wins and 30 losses.

In another result, Ohtani's Dodgers won 5-4 over the San Francisco Giants in a three-strikeout day for the Japanese star.

Cuban Andy Pages fired a three-run home run in the fifth inning in a moment that would end up making the difference.

Dominican power marked the day

It wasn't all bad for the Giants. San Francisco reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox for the trade of Dominican Rafael Devers.

Devers, 28, has 15 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Since making his major league debut in 2017, he has played nine seasons with Boston that leave him with 215 homers, 696 RBIs and a .279 batting average.

The Dominican left Fenway Park with a home run in a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Tampa Bay Rays dominated the New York Mets 9-0, and Dominican Junior Caminero connected for his 17th home run of the season.

Caminero, 21 years old, is breaking out as a star. In 67 games played he has 17 home runs and 45 runs batted in, both numbers far surpass his personal records prior to the beginning of the season.

Dominican Vidal Bruján scored the winning run for the Chicago Cubs in a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago now has 43 wins and the second-best record in the National League behind only the New York Mets' 45.