Real Madrid signs Franco Mastantuono, the latest young Argentine star

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de junio, 2025

Real Madrid officially announced the signing of Argentine player Franco Mastantuono, who will join on Aug. 14, when he turns 18. He will be under contract with the team for the next six seasons.

His previous team, River Plate, refused to negotiate a transfer price, and Real Madrid made the decision to pay his termination clause, valued at around $50 million.

"Real Madrid C. F. announces that Franco Mastantuono will be a player for our club for the next six seasons, from Aug. 14, 2025 until June 30, 2031," the club informed through a statement.

Mastantuono, 17, trained with River Plate, the team with which he will play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Argentine is one of the most promising young players at the moment. His natural position is in the midfield, behind the striker, and his potential and his left foot, in addition to his fantastic ball striking and technique, were enough of a reason for Real Madrid to decide to bring him into their team.

As a fact, Mastantuono is the youngest player to ever make his debut with the Argentine national team.