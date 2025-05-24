Pacers storm back to New York, halfway to Finals

Haliburton and the Pacers celebrate another big win over the Knicks Cordon Press

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de mayo, 2025

With 39 points from Pascal Siakam, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 114-109 at home Friday and took a 2-0 lead on aggregate in this NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Indiana is two more wins away from advancing to the second NBA Finals in its history, following a 2000 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Pacers will have a chance to seal the standings in front of their home crowd as they will host the next two games on Sunday and Tuesday on their home court.

Cameroon's Siakam, with his highest scoring output in a playoff game, led the Pacers' second win at Madison Square Garden, where on Wednesday they won thanks to a miraculous comeback.

On this occasion Indiana dominated much of the game and neutralized the final outburst of Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

The point guard scored 36 points and forced a tight finish but missed a three-pointer with eight seconds left that would have tied the score.

The New York team, playing in its first conference finals in a quarter-century, is now forced to win Sunday to avoid a 3-0 deficit that has never been overturned in NBA history.