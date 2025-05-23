Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates MVP with an exhibition and victory over Wolves

Published by Víctor Mendoza 23 de mayo, 2025

With 38 points from MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-103 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the night on which he received the trophy that credits him as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA's regular season. The Canadian guard, who has now scored more than 30 points in five consecutive games, also had 3 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals.

The Thunder again imposed their defensive ferocity and their dizzying transition game to take an already unassailable lead of 24 points after a blistering third quarter.

"Playing very hard on defense is our starting point. We know the game will have its ups and downs but we have to maintain that," stressed forward Jalen Williams, the second-highest home scorer with 26 points, in remarks picked up by AFP.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota's star, reached 32 points, but Julius Randle was held to 6 points (2-11 shooting) and watched the entire last quarter from the bench. "Just wanted to try to see if I could spread the floor and get some quick decision-making out there. Just trying to change the complexion of the game," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said of Randle's substitution.

Halfway to their first Finals since 2012, the Thunder will now travel to the Timberwolves' home court for games Saturday and Monday in this best-of-seven series. "We'll have to do a better job with Ant," Gilgeous-Alexander warned. "There will be a lot of energy on the court. It's a great crowd, they'll be into the game. We'll have to be on fire from the start to have a chance."

The MVP celebration

The day's festivities at the Paycom Center began with Gilgeous-Alexander being presented with his first MVP award by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. The 26-year-old Canadian was the leading scorer in the regular season with an average of 32.7 points and led the Thunder, the league's youngest team, to the best record overall with 68 wins and 14 losses.

Once the game began, Gilgeous-Alexander relentlessly attacked Minnesota's basket while on the other end Anthony Edwards made good on his threat to take on more of the offensive role. The talented shooting guard, who took just 13 shots in the opener, had already exceeded that total before the first half was over.

At just 23 years old, Edwards vaulted to the top of the Timberwolves' all-time Playoff scoring list Thursday, surpassing the 1,049 points accumulated by the iconic Kevin Garnett. But little offensive support from Randle and Rudy Gobert, who had a combined 2 points at halftime, kept Minnesota from keeping pace with the home team.

A giant step towards the Finals

Gilgeous-Alexander took charge of the first Thunder run by stringing together 11 straight points at the close of the second quarter. After coming out of the locker room, the Thunder turned it up a notch and overwhelmed Minnesota with suffocating defense, causing 14 turnovers, compared to only 6 for the home team.

Gilgeous-Alexander's ball skills and ability to draw fouls (he shot 13-15 on free throws) eventually unhinged his top defender Jaden McDaniels (22 points), who shoved SGA and received a flagrant foul.

In a hot final stretch, the Thunder maintained an ever-preserving 10-point cushion and moved to within just two wins of returning to the NBA Finals.