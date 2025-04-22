Russia declares state of emergency after weapons arsenal explosion

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de abril, 2025

Russia has declared a state of emergency in the Vladimir region following the explosion of an arms depot, northeast of Moscow.

The incident has prompted the evacuation of several surrounding villages. According to the Russian Tass news agency, an emergency shelter in a nearby village has already taken in about 100 people, including elderly people and children.

The Defense Ministry confirmed that the fire had been caused by non-compliance with safety requirements, causing the explosion of ammunition stored in an arms depot.

For his part, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has ordered the creation of a commission to investigate the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

For the time being, no casualties have been reported, the ministry added.

Also, Vladimir Governor Alexander Avdeev said on Telegram that an explosion had occurred in the Kirzhach district and that "emergency personnel were working at the scene."

Baza, a Telegram channel close to the security services, also said that there had been at least 10 to 11 explosions and that firefighters from neighboring regions had been called in to contain the blaze.