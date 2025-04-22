Newsom criticizes the Democratic Party: 'I don't know what the party is'

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de abril, 2025

On November 5, 2024, voters delivered a clear message, handing the Democratic Party a stinging defeat: they lost the White House and the Senate, and failed to reclaim the House from Republicans. Nearly six months later, the party has yet to fully address the internal questions surrounding that loss. Now, a prominent voice within the party—California Governor Gavin Newsom—is speaking out, criticizing the lack of introspection and accountability.

California governor Gavin Newsom, in an interview with The Hill, discussed the current state of the Democratic Party, expressing concern over what he described as a lack of clear identity. He also questioned why the party’s top leaders have yet to come together to examine the causes behind their electoral defeat.

"We have not done a forensic of what just went wrong, period, full stop. I don’t think it, I know it. I mean, to the extent that I’m marginally part of this party, I represent the state larger than 21 state populations combined, and I can assure you there’s not been a party discussion that I’m aware of that has included the state of California," Newsom said.

"If you don’t learn the lessons of the past, you will repeat them. The fact that we’re not even stress testing what the hell just happened and we’re having an honest forensic conversation," the governor added.

He was also asked about Kamala Harris. When questioned about the former candidate’s responsibility in the Democrats' electoral collapse, Governor Newsom responded cautiously, saying, “I think I’d have a difficult time answering that,” and added, “I think I’d be unfair in answering that.”

Newsom is perplexed by the Democratic Party

When asked about the current state of the Democratic Party, Newsom openly expressed his perplexity, admitting he doesn’t know who is truly leading the party or whether it is moving toward a more centrist position or veering toward its more extreme wing.

"I don't know what the party is. I’m still struggling with that," he said.

As for the more radical wing the Democratic Party may be shifting toward — represented by figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), who has already held rallies of her own — Newsom welcomed the range of political voices emerging within the party.

"It’s great. It meets the moment. It meets the zeitgeist, the energy. It's what people want," he said.

Due to California’s term limits, Newsom cannot serve as governor beyond January 2027. His name has consistently been floated as a potential future leader of the Democratic Party — and even as a possible presidential contender. In fact, when Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race ahead of the November election, Newsom was among the top names considered to face Donald Trump.