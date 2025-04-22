Army to begin detaining illegal immigrants in New Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de abril, 2025

A new rule makes it possible to continue the fight to end illegal immigration and all the problems it brings. From now on, the Army has the power to stop and search undocumented immigrants crossing the border into New Mexico.

In a statement, the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) informed that its members will begin executing these security operations in the New Mexico National Defense Area (NMNDA), offering their support to state and local authorities.

According to General Gregory Guillot, commander of USNORTHCOM, this measure implies a reinforcement to avoid the extension of the migratory crisis. In addition, he detailed several of the policies that will be applied in the operations against illegal immigration.

"Through these enhanced authorities, US Northern Command will ensure those who illegally trespass in the New Mexico National Defense Area are handed over to Customs and Border Protection or our other law enforcement partners. Joint Task Force-Southern Border will conduct enhanced detection and monitoring, which will include vehicle and foot patrols, rotary wing, and fixed surveillance site operations," said General Guillot.

Specifically, USNORTHCOM service members will, effective immediately, have the authority to conduct the following five operations: