Dodgers shut out Rangers again as Ohtani makes his return

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de abril, 2025

With Japanese star Shohei Ohtani back, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Texas Rangers 1-0 on Sunday. Ohtani, who had missed the previous two games in Arlington due to paternity leave, returned to help secure the win.

After the birth of his first daughter on Saturday, Ohtani traveled to Texas and led off for the Dodgers in Sunday's game.

The reigning NL MVP went hitless in his three at-bats, while the Dodgers secured the win thanks to a strong performance from their pitchers.

Veteran Tyler Glasnow allowed three hits and struck out three over four innings, with his relievers preserving the Dodgers' shutout, just as they did in Friday's 3-0 victory.

The defending champions secured the win with a walk-off homer from Will Smith, following a sacrifice fly by Freddie Freeman in the eighth inning.

With this win, the Dodgers moved into a tie with the San Diego Padres at the top of the NL West, both holding a 16-7 record.

An eventful day Venezuelan slugger Luis Arráez of the San Diego Padres is in 'stable' condition after being hospitalized Sunday following a hard collision during a game in Houston, Texas, the Major League Baseball team reported.



Arráez collided with Honduran Mauricio Dubón while attempting to reach first base on the second play of the Padres' game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.



The designated hitter had tried a sacrifice bunt, which was intercepted by Christian Walker. As Dubón ran to first base to receive Walker's throw, he collided with Arráez, reportedly striking him in the chin with his elbow.



The 28-year-old Venezuelan collapsed on the field and was attended to for several minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. With his head immobilized, Arráez gave a thumbs-up before leaving the field.

Other games

Elsewhere, Dominican Juan Soto starred in the New York Mets' 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

As AFP reported, Soto drove in three runs for the first time since joining the Mets from the Yankees and also hit another home run.

Puerto Rico’s Francisco Lindor opened the scoring for the Mets with a first-inning homer at Citi Field, while Clay Holmes pitched a season-high six innings.

On a four-game winning streak, the Mets (15-7) lead the NL East, with two wins over the Phillies. They will face Philadelphia in a series starting Monday

Meanwhile, the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in another home run showcase from Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger and Austin Wells.

Max Fried pitched 7.2 scoreless innings against the Rays, continuing to shine in his first season with the Yankees.

With the former Braves pitcher on the mound, the Yankees remain undefeated, holding a perfect 5-0 record.