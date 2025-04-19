Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de abril, 2025

The decisive phase of the NBA season tips off Saturday: the playoffs. The top 16 teams from the 2024–25 campaign will battle for the championship, aiming to slip on the coveted ring, hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and etch their name into league history. Twelve teams secured their spots directly by finishing in the top six of their respective conferences during the regular season. The remaining four earned their playoff spots through the Play-In tournament.

Without undermining the impressive work and talent of each team that has qualified, there are a few that have earned the right to be considered the top contenders in these playoffs. This status is backed by their performance during the regular season and the impressive stats of their rosters.

Cleveland Cavaliers

One of the biggest surprises of the year, the Cleveland Cavaliers finished first in the Eastern Conference with a remarkable record of 64 wins and 18 losses. The Ohio franchise turned the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into an almost impenetrable fortress, losing just seven of the 41 home games they played (34-7). On the road, they were equally impressive, finishing with a 30-11 record.

Last season, the Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 48 wins and 34 losses, but they were eliminated in the semifinals of the playoffs.

The team, led by Hispanic coach Kenny Atkinson—who holds Spanish nationality through his marriage to a woman from Seville and his time playing in Spain—has brought excitement back to the fans. With standout players like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, they boast one of the most well-rounded rosters in the NBA.

Another factor working in their favor is the lack of pressure. Despite reaching the Finals five times between the 2005-2006 and 2017-2018 seasons—winning just one championship in 2015-2016—the Cavaliers are a franchise that isn't burdened with the expectation to perform at a high level every year.

Boston Celtics

With 18 championships, the most decorated franchise in NBA history remains a favorite, as it does every year. The Boston Celtics have once again proven why they are not only one of the most important teams in the NBA but also in the world. This season, the Massachusetts team posted a record similar to last year’s, with 61 wins and 21 losses. However, they’ve performed better on the road (33-8) than at their home court, TD Garden (28-13). They also made headlines for being the most expensive sale of a sports franchise in history.

In the 2023/2024 regular season, they finished with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. The Celtics went on to win the championship, sweeping the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Joe Mazzulla and his team are aiming to win the crown once again. His philosophy remains unchanged: despite the prominence of players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the head coach continues to prioritize the team over individuals.

Unlike the Cavaliers, the Celtics face a unique pressure. As the most successful franchise in NBA history, their impressive stats reflect this legacy, meaning they are always expected to reach great heights—not just in the regular season, but also in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Another major headline from the regular season: The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the biggest surprise of the NBA this year. Finishing first in the Western Conference, they were the league’s top team statistically, with a record of 68 wins and 14 losses. At the Paycom Center, their home court, they were unstoppable (35-6), and they also dominated on the road (32-8).

After a tough battle with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, the Thunder clinched the top spot in the West during the 2023/2024 season with a 57-27 record. However, their playoff run ended in the semifinals, where they were eliminated by the Mavericks.

Much of the success of the Mark Daigneault-led franchise can be attributed to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canadian standout is undeniably one of the best players in the NBA and the world today. His numbers speak for themselves, as he finished the regular season as the league's scoring leader. However, the Thunder's heavy reliance on Gilgeous-Alexander could pose a risk, so players like Jalen Williams will need to step up in critical moments. Chet Holmgren, still recovering from a hip injury, isn't expected to make a major contribution this season due to his lack of fitness. a hip injury.

The Thunder’s surprise factor plays in their favor. As the heirs of the legendary Seattle SuperSonics, they lack experience in key moments—having never won a Ring (the one on their roster was claimed by the Sonics) and only making it to the Finals once, back in 2011/2012 with stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. However, this season might just be their chance to rise to the top.

Los Angeles Lakers

Their fans have every reason to believe that they can add a 19th title to their trophy cabinet. The NBA's second most successful franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers, have steadily improved throughout the season, finishing with a record of 50 wins and 32 losses. A big part of their success has been making the Crypto.com Arena a nearly impenetrable venue (31-10). However, they’ve shown some weaknesses on the road, with a less-than-ideal visitor record of 19-22.

Last season, the Lakers had an early exit from the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets easily beat them in the first round after the Lakers had to fight their way in via the play-in tournament, finishing seventh in the West with a record of 47-35. Their most recent championship came in the 2019/2020 season, when they triumphed over the Miami Heat in the Finals.

In January, the Lakers suffered a blow when they lost their best asset on the court, Anthony Davis. However, hope was restored when Luka Doncic joined the team from the Mavericks. His arrival has reinvigorated the Lakers, boosting their chances of returning to the top. Speaking of royalty, it’s worth mentioning that the King is still wearing purple and gold. LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and, for many, the greatest player of all time, is still going strong at 39. And he’s not just playing—he continues to put up impressive numbers.

Aside from proper names like James and Dončić, the Lakers need to showcase their reputation and legacy on the hardwood, much like the Celtics. Their experience in big moments gives them an edge, a factor that can instill a sense of intimidation in the competition. In a league where intimidation often plays a crucial role, the Lakers' historical presence and clutch ability can be a significant advantage.

Rockets, Knicks, Nuggets and Warriors

At the end of the day, all 16 franchises battling head-to-head for the ring in the playoffs have an equal chance of winning, as long as they execute the right strategies on the court. However, with the exception of the four teams detailed above, the others are less likely to claim the title. This may be due to weaker regular season performances, less impressive rosters, or simply subjective factors. Teams like the Houston Rockets—who have shown significant improvement compared to the 2023/2024 season—the New York Knicks, who finished third in the East, and the Denver Nuggets, despite their ongoing crisis, are considered in the second tier of favoritism. So did the Golden State Warriors, who had to go through the Play-Ins.