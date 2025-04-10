CONMEBOL proposes to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams

Published by Alejandro Baños 10 de abril, 2025

The president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Alejandro Domínguez, launched a proposal to make the World Cup 2030 different, to be played on three different continents: South America, Europe and Africa. The president asked the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to raise the number of national teams participating in the top international tournament to 64.

Dominguez defended his request with the World Cup’s 100th anniversary, understanding that it is something unprecedented in the history of soccer.

"We are convinced that the centennial celebration will be something unique, because only once does something turn 100 years old. And that is why we are proposing, for the only time, to carry out this anniversary with 64 teams, in three simultaneous continents. So that all countries have the opportunity to live a global experience, and so that no one on this planet is left out of this party that, although it is played everywhere, is our party," Dominguez said during the CONMEBOL Congress, which was held by videoconference.

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, was present at the assembly. The head of the world's top soccer body did not comment on the idea of expanding the number of participants in the 2030 World Cup and simply stressed that the fact that the tournament is celebrating a century of life is an "exceptional milestone."

In December 2024, FIFA confirmed that Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the 2030 World Cup, more than a year after it selected this joint bid.

In addition, the top soccer institution confirmed that South America - specifically Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay - will host inaugural games as a tribute to the first major tournament of national teams held in Uruguay in 1930.

Conflict between Spain and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup final



As for the distribution of venues, Spain will contribute a greater number of stadiums than the other two host countries: a total of 11 stadiums located in nine different cities, including the Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid) and the Camp Nou (FC Barcelona). Two venues that will have a completely renovated and modern look.

For its part, Morocco will provide six stadiums (Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Rabat, Tangier and Fez) and Portugal, two (Lisbon and Porto).

What has not yet been defined is the stadium that will host the final. And that is where two of the three host countries come into conflict. Spain wants the championship to be decided either at the Santiago Bernabeu or at Camp Nou, while Morocco is fighting for Casablanca to host the final game.

Before the 2030 edition, the 2026 World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.