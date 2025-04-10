NBA: Doncic scores 45 points in emotional return to Dallas

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de abril, 2025

On a night when he was moved to tears,Luka Doncic scored 45 points Wednesday in his Lakers 's 112-97 victory over the Mavericksin his first game in Dallas since his surprising trade.

The Slovenian, the leader of the 'Mavs' for seven seasons until his sale in February, was welcomed with honors by his former fans at theAmerican Airlines Center.

Though he wore the gold and purple uniform of the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic seemed to be playing like a local for the 20,000 fans, many of whom wore jerseys of the point guard, both current and Mavericks or Slovenian national team jerseys.

"It was so many emotions that I can't even explain," Doncic acknowledged to ESPN. "I love these fans and this city so much. I came as a young 18-year-old and they made me feel at home. It's so many great memories."

The Texan city is still living between shock and outrage at the loss of its idol, who last season was the NBA's leading scorer and commanded the Mavericks to their first Finals since 2011.

Doncic, who said he wanted to spend his entire career in Dallas, became emotional during the video tribute the Mavericks dedicated to him before the game.

Sitting on the bench in a Lakers jacket, the point guard wiped away tears with a towel before being introduced on the court amid chants of "Luka, Luka."

"I don't know how I did it," Doncic said of his excellent performance after the tribute, which he rounded out with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 3-pointers.

"When I saw the video I thought, 'There's no way I'm playing this game.' But my teammates were supportive," he recalled.

LeBron, second with the most games

After the opening jump shot, Doncic put feelings aside and displayed his relentless competitiveness against the executives who traded him.

At halftime, the point guard already had 31 points under the gaze of general manager Nico Harrison, the great architect of the baffling operation, who followed the game standing next to the locker room tunnel.

The crowd, which combined support for Doncic and his team, repeatedly called for Harrison's dismissal.

Several of Doncic's most spectacular baskets came against Anthony Davis, LeBron James' former Lakers partner and main return in the Slovenian's trade.

Davis finished with just 13 points while LeBron contributed 27 for the Lakers in a game also special in his extraordinary career.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer, 'King James' surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday as the league's second-leading scorer.

The 40-year-old forward has now played 1,561 games, second only to Robert Parish with 1,611.

The Mavericks, who are missing their other star, Kyrie Irving, due to injury, were ahead on the scoreboard with nine minutes to go.

LeBron then emerged with 11 points in five minutes to seal the win for the Lakers, who maintain third place in the Western Conference and secured their ticket to the playoffs.

Nuggets win without Malone

In other scenarios, the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 124-116 in the first game since the surprising firing of Michael Malone, the coach who guided them to their only ring in 2023.

Nikola Jokic, who at several breaks took to the board to call plays for his teammates, posted a triple double of 20 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to end Denver's streak of four straight losses.

One of the heroes of the day was forward Harrison Barnes, who gave the San Antonio Spurs a 114-111 win over their former Golden State Warriors fans with a last-second three-pointer.

Wednesday's NBA results.

Orlando Magic - Boston Celtics 96-76

Washington Wizards - Philadelphia 76ers 103-122

Toronto Raptors - Charlotte Hornets 126-96

Dallas Mavericks - LA Lakers 97-112

Chicago Bulls - Miami Heat 119-111

Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers 133-126 (overtime)

Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs 111-114

Phoenix Suns - Oklahoma City Thunder 112-125

Sacramento Kings - Denver Nuggets 116-124

LA Clippers - Houston Rockets 134-117