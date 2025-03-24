Celtics' winning streak continues, Miami snaps 10-game losing streak

Published by Israel Duro 24 de marzo, 2025

The Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to five with a 129-116 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, led by Jayson Tatum, who came close to a triple-double. The night also saw Miami snap its 10-game losing streak and wins for the conference leaders, the Cavaliers and Thunder.

Tatum, 27, delivered a stellar performance with 30 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, marking his seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points. Sam Hauser added 24 points, emerging as the Celtics' second-leading scorer, highlighted by eight three-pointers from the reigning champions' forward.

The Celtics were highly efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 46% (23-of-50) from three-point range.

Heat manage to win without Butler

The Miami Heat snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 122-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. They now sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record, battling to secure a playoff spot.

Andrew Wiggins shined with a game-high 42 points, shooting an impressive 76% (16-of-21) from the field, including six three-pointers. The 30-year-old, who joined Miami from Golden State, delivered his best performance yet with his new team.

Thunder, more of a leader than ever

It was a favorable night for the conference leaders, who strengthened their hold on first place. The Cleveland Cavaliers retained the top spot with a dominant 120-91 win over the Utah Jazz, pulling away in the third quarter by outscoring their opponents 37-19.

Four of the five starters scored double digits, including Evan Mobley, who recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

In Sunday's final matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Los Angeles Clippers 103-101, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 26 points. The victory strengthens their lead in the Western Conference and solidifies their status as the best team in the regular season, holding a two-game advantage over their Eastern Conference rivals.

Hawks, Spurs and Pelicans wins

Trae Young led the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-119 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, recording 28 points and 12 assists.

In another game, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 123-89. Devin Vassell led the way with 25 points, while Julian Champagnie added 20 off the bench.

In Detroit, rookie forward Ronald Holland scored 26 points off the bench to lead the Pistons to a 136-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite missing their leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, Detroit moved closer to its goal of making the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The day's game results

Detroit Pistons - New Orleans Pelicans 136-130

Utah Jazz - Cleveland Cavaliers 91-120

Atlanta Hawks - Philadelphia 76ers 132-119

Miami Heat - Charlotte Hornets 122-105

Toronto Raptors - San Antonio Spurs 89-123

Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics 116-129

Houston Rockets - Denver Nuggets 111-116

LA Clippers - Oklahoma City Thunder 101-103