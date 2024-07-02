Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6min ago

The current NBA champions and most successful franchise in history with 18 championships, the Boston Celtics, are for sale. The team's majority shareholder, the Boston Basketball Partners LLC, reported that it intends to transfer all of its holdings by 2025 at the latest.

The group, led by Wyc Grousbeck and which acquired the Celtics in 2002 for about $360 million, said the intention to divest itself of the franchise is due to owners' personal plans.

"The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations." Boston Basketball Partners LLC

NBA franchises are rising in value over time, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that the Celtics sale deal would surpass the value of the record sale of the Phoenix Suns, which was executed last year for about $4 billion.

A few weeks ago, the Celtics managed to add their 18th championship banner to their rafters after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the NBA Finals. This triumph meant the franchise became the most successful in history, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers.