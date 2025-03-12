Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de marzo, 2025

FC Barcelona are still dreaming of winning the UEFA Champions League again this season, a title they have not won for a decade. The team beat SL Benfica 3-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the top continental competition, closing with a 4-1 aggregate score.

As has been evident since the start of the season, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were once again the stars of the team led by German coach Hansi Flick in the duel against the team from the Portuguese capital. Both players put on a show on the field.

Raphinha scored the first goal of the match in the 11th minute (1-0). The Brazilian scored the goal after receiving a masterful pass from Lamine Yamal. But Benfica did not give up and, 120 seconds later, equalized. Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi put his team back in the tie with a header (1-1).

The joy for the Portuguese side barely lasted a few minutes because, in the 27th minute, Lamine Yamal, with a spectacular goal, put Barcelona back ahead on the scoreboard (2-1).

"Lamine's goal was spectacular and showed what he is, a player with great quality," said Raphinha when the referee whistled the end of the first half.

It was Raphinha himself who sealed the match three minutes before the break (3-1), recording a brace in the duel against Benfica.

With this victory, Barcelona has now gone eight consecutive games without losing in this edition of the Champions League. In the quarterfinals, they will face the winner of Borussia Dortmund and Lille.