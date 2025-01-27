The Chiefs defeat the Bills 32-29 and will fight for their third straight Super Bowl title

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

(AFP) The Kansas City Chiefs of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills and will compete in the Super Bowl for an unprecedented third straight NFL title. The Chiefs, who emerged victorious in another heart-stopping duel against Buffalo, will face the Philadelphia Eagles, a team they beat in the 2023 Super Bowl, on February 9.

Kansas City will have the opportunity to extend a dynasty that has seen it qualify for five Super Bowls in the last six seasons, resulting in three trophies so far.

This Sunday, the Bills fell back to Kansas City in the American Conference final, in which they entered the final quarter ahead 21-22.

Mahomes uncorked his magic again to score a spectacular touchdown, and the home defense withstood Buffalo's final onslaught. The game was another memorable tussle between Mahomes and Allen, who has yet to knock down the Chiefs' leading rusher after four attempts in the last five playoffs.

Allen, one of the candidates for MVP (Most Valuable Player) for the season, finished with 237 yards and two passing touchdowns while Mahomes scored two rushing touchdowns and totaled 245 air yards. Tight end Travis Kelce, supported from the stands by his partner, pop superstar Taylor Swift, had a quiet night with just 19 yards on two receptions.

Kareem Hunt opened the scoring for the home side with the first touchdown, but Buffalo was able to react and took the lead with a 53-yard field goal by Tyler Bass and the first of two touchdowns by running back James Cook.

Mahomes recovered a fumble by first sending a touchdown pass to rookie Xavier Worthy and converting another one-yarder himself. The defending champions dominated 21-10, but the Bills got a providential touchdown before halftime with a brilliant catch by receiver Mack Hollins in the end zone.

James Cook made it 21-22 with a spectacular arm stretch but Buffalo missed its second two-point conversion attempt and allowed Mahomes to open the box of tricks with which he usually escapes the toughest situations.

In the final quarter, the heir to Tom Brady turned the game around by first scoring a touchdown with a spectacular 10-yard run. The quarterback also didn't miss another two-point conversion, sending a precise pass to Justin Watson.

The Bills soon responded, and Allen, running the risk on a fourth down, found Curtis Samuel to tie the game 29-29. In a tachycardic finish, Harrison Butker put Kansas City ahead with a field goal, and the home defense stood tall this time on Allen's fourth-down chance.