Allen beats Jackson, Bills go to conference finals

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

(AFP) The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 on Sunday in the NFL divisional round.

The Bills will compete in the American Conference final with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to become the first team to win three consecutive championships.

The Eagles, meanwhile, will face the Washington Commanders, who pulled off a major upset on Saturday by eliminating the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the playoffs.

The divisional round concluded with the highly anticipated matchup between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two of the league’s top quarterbacks and MVP contenders, yet neither will be heading to the Super Bowl.

Allen, who had been eliminated in the divisional round three consecutive times with the Bills, triumphed with an exceptional performance, totaling two touchdowns, 20 rushing yards, and 127 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Jackson, the reigning MVP, completed the game with two touchdowns, 254 passing yards, 39 rushing yards, and an interception.

Playing in front of their home crowd in freezing temperatures, the Bills' defense effectively contained the Ravens' powerful ground game, limiting star running back Derrick Henry to just 21 yards in the first half and 84 total yards, along with one touchdown.

The Bills will play their first conference final since 2021 against the Chiefs, who have eliminated them in three of the last four playoffs.

Barkley rescues Eagles

With a masterful performance from Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles beat Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in a game played amid a fierce snowstorm.

Barkley, Philadelphia's marquee signing of the season, scored two touchdowns—one from 62 yards and another from 78—and finished with 205 rushing yards on 26 carries.

Barkley made his first impact late in the first quarter, bursting through the middle of the Rams' line and racing 62 yards to the end zone, sending the Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy.

The game was tied until the Eagles took a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and Barkley extended it to 28-15 with another unstoppable run.

Kicker Jake Elliott gave the Rams a glimmer of hope by missing a field goal for the second time. The Rams closed the gap with a touchdown by Colby Parkinson and had one final possession to win, but Stafford couldn't overcome the pressure from the Eagles' defense.

Should they defeat the Commanders next Sunday, Philadelphia will have another shot at the title in the Super Bowl on February 9, following their 2023 loss to the Chiefs.