Trump will officially dismantle the Department of Education this Thursday

The media USA TODAY revealed Wednesday that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, will sign an executive order this Thursday, through which he will formally dismantle the Department of Education, in an action that would allow him to materialize one of the biggest promises of his presidential campaign. The order, which has been in the works for the past few weeks, according to the media outlet, will be signed at the White House at an event that will be attended not only by several state education commissioners, but also by several Republican governors.

According to a briefing paper, Trump will order his newly confirmed Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to execute all corresponding measures to materialize the closure of the Department of Education, transferring its authority to the states. The document also noted that the order seeks to ensure that those activities or programs that eventually receive the department's remaining funds do not end up promoting either gender ideology or any type of agenda contrary to U.S. interests.

Consistency between McMahon and Trump

Similarly, the White House briefing paper stressed that the decision to give the federal government total control over education has represented a huge failure that has harmed much of the nation's youth and teachers for generations. "Since its relatively recent inception in 1979, the Department of Education, which does not directly educate students, has spent over $3 trillion without improving student achievement as measured by standardized National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores," the White House said in the document.

McMahon, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last March 3rd, stated in her first message to Education Department employees that her vision was completely in line with that of the president's, adding that the primary mission was to return education to the nation's states. "Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education—a momentous final mission—quickly and responsibly," McMahon added.

Currently, the department employs just over 4,240 workers. Its dismantling will represent a real victory for Trump, in his mission to cut spending through massive layoffs and the elimination of certain agencies or departments that, according to his argument, represent a waste of taxpayers' money.