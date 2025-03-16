Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de marzo, 2025

From living legends to promising young talents, regardless of the sport they practice, numerous Hispanic athletes have chosen to enter the five major U.S. leagues—aware of the prestige and reputation they hold—to take the next step in their careers and succeed far from their places of origin.

In Major League Baseball (MLB) and Major League Soccer (MLS), the Hispanic presence is more prominent than in the other major U.S. leagues—the National Hockey League (NHL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Football League (NFL).

The reason there are more Hispanic athletes in MLB and MLS than in the other leagues is not hard to understand: soccer and baseball are the most popular sports in Latin America. However, the NFL, NBA, and NHL also have their own Hispanic presence, and many athletes have succeeded in the past—such as Ted Hendricks, Martín Gramática, Manu Ginóbili, Carl Herrera, Bill Guerin, and Scott Gómez, among others. Today, there are still many Hispanic athletes making an impact in these leagues.

MLB: Juan Soto, José Altuve, Francisco Lindor...

Last season, 220 of the 264 international players who showcased their prowess with the bat in Major League Baseball were Hispanic Americans. Within this group, nearly half were Dominican (108), followed by 58 Venezuelans, 18 Cubans, and 17 Puerto Ricans, according to a report from MLB last year.

Among them, many stand out from the total number of players who played in the last Major League Baseball season. Names like Dominican Juan Soto and Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, one of his new teammates, are frequently listed among the best Hispanic players in the MLB. In fact, some already consider them one of the best duos in the entire league.

Juan SotoCordon Press.

Also noteworthy are the figures of Venezuelan Jose Altuve (Houston Astros), Dominicans Teoscar Hernandez (Los Angeles Dodgers), Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres), and Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds), as well as Mexican Isaac Paredes (Detroit Tigers). Additionally, promising young players like Dominican Samuel Basallo (Baltimore Orioles) and Venezuelan Luinder Avila (Kansas City Royals) are making their mark.

MLS: Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Josef Martínez...

Of the country's five major competitions, it is undoubtedly the least popular, though it is on the right track toward development. However, in recent years, many Hispanics from the beautiful game have chosen to venture into a league that, despite being light years away from the level seen in other parts of the world—mainly Europe—offers increasingly interesting and exciting projects. This is evident in the 132 Hispanic soccer players currently competing in MLS.

Undoubtedly, the first soccer player to mention is Lionel Messi. Considered by many to be the greatest of all time, the Argentine agreed to cross the Atlantic Ocean after seasons of shining in Europe with FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. Now, as captain and leader of Inter Miami, he is poised to lead a team that has only been competing for a few years to the top of American soccer.

Lionel Messi and Luis SuarezCordon Press.

At Inter Miami—the MLS team with the most Hispanics—Lionel Messi shares a locker room with other Hispanic soccer legends, such as Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as well as Uruguayan Luis Suárez, with whom he previously played together in Spain. The roster also includes Venezuelan Telasco Segovia, who is having a superb start to the season.

Venezuelan Josef Martínez (San Jose Earthquakes), Uruguayan Nicolás Lodeiro (Houston Dynamo), and Spanish Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy) are other examples of how Hispanic players can succeed in MLS.

NFL: Isiah Pacheco, Fred Warner, Christian Gonzalez...

According to ESPN, up to 39 Hispanic players competed in the last NFL season, in which the Philadelphia Eagles became champions after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. As the most followed sports competition in the country, the NFL is increasingly attracting Hispanic fans, helping to expand its international reach and fame.

Two of those Hispanic players came close to winning the Super Bowl: Isiah Pacheco and Matt Ariza. However, both, as Chiefs players, ultimately finished as runners-up. Pacheco, of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent, has already experienced the joy of lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On the other hand, Ariza, of Mexican origin, was facing his first opportunity.

Isiah PachecoCordon Press.

Besides Pacheco and Ariza, the list of Hispanics in the NFL includes other great players who have amazed the league's fans. Some examples are: Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Christian González (New England Patriots), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints), Steve Ávila (Los Angeles Rams), Will Hernández (Arizona Cardinals), Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks), and Corey Bojórquez (Cleveland Browns).

NBA: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaime Jáquez Jr., Al Horford...

Four Hispanic countries are represented in the best basketball league in the world: the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Spain. In the past, athletes from some of these countries, as well as others that currently don't have members in the NBA, have triumphed and won the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Notable examples include Spain's Pau Gasol and Argentina's Manu Ginóbili.

The most notable case is that of Karl-Anthony Towns. The New York Knicks center, whose mother is Dominican, is one of the best NBA players at his position. Another key figure is Dominican Al Horford, who has extensive experience in the league and was crowned champion last season with the Boston Celtics, the franchise where he still plays.

Karl-Anthony TownsCordon Press.

Also on this list are Mexican Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Spaniard Santi Aldama—two young players who, little by little, are gaining importance within their respective franchises, the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. Other notable cases include Chris Duarte (Chicago Bulls), Lester Quiñones and Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), and Justin Minaya (Portland Trail Blazers).

NHL: Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, Matt Nieto...

Of the five major U.S. sports leagues, the NHL has the least Hispanic presence. However, it still has its share. Throughout history, the NHL has seen great players with Hispanic roots. The clearest example is Bill Guerin, who helped open the path for Hispanics in the ice hockey league. Scott Gomez and Alvaro Montoya are other historic players who have made their mark.

Following in the footsteps of Guerin, Gómez, and Montoya, there are currently names that stand out in the NHL. One notable example is Auston Matthews. The Toronto Maple Leafs player, of Mexican descent, is on track to play his ninth season in the competition and continues to be one of the league's top stars.

Auston MatthewsCordon Press.

Also in the ranking of Hispanics in the NHL are Max Pacioretty (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Matt Nieto (Pittsburgh Penguins), both of Mexican descent.