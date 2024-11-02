Juan Soto, MLB's next big contract?

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de noviembre, 2024

Days after losing the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Juan Soto, one of the stars of the New York Yankees, will be a free agent, so he can negotiate his new contract with any other Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

"It's going to be exciting. It's going to be a good experience. I think every major league player wants to experience this. So it's exciting to see what it's going to be like," the Dominican player said at the conclusion of the World Series.

"I'm very happy with the city, with the team. We are going to analyze every situation, every offer we receive. I don't know which teams want to come after me, but, definitely, I will be open to listen to each one of them. I don't have any closed doors or anything, so we will be available to all 30 teams," he added.

Because of his age and MLB track record, Soto is the player many teams around the league will be fighting over. But to sign him, they will have to offer a multimillion-dollar contract that is on par with the league's best players.

The figures that are being mentioned are exorbitant. Media outlets like Sporting News have spoken of a contract with numbers similar to those that Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December: $700 million.

Soto and Ohtani together?

The Yankees' goal is to retain their star at all costs, whatever it takes. However, rumors have surfaced of the Dominican moving across town to don the New York Mets jersey, as MLB insider Jon Heyman noted.

The Dodgers, who could unite Soto and Ohtani on the same roster, have also been rumored as a potential destination, per Heyman. Other teams aiming to sign the Dominican are the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox.