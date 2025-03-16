Porzingis' triumphant return, Gilgeous-Alexander's latest show

Published by Israel Duro 16 de marzo, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis did not seem to miss a beat after the eight games he missed due to illness. He celebrated his return to the court with 24 points, decisive for the Celtics victory against the Nets (115-113). The day also saw a new victory for the Thunder, with a show from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 48 points against the Detroit Pistons (113-107).

"The first few shots were a little bad, but as the game went on I felt better and better. I still don't feel in shape, these last two weeks were tough," said Porzingis, in remarks picked up by AFP, who wants to get in a shooting rhythm ahead of the Playoffs that kick off in April.

In addition to Porzingis, sixth man Payton Pritchard also had a big game and set an NBA record for most 3-pointers in a season as a reserve. His shot beyond the 3-point line in the fourth quarter brought his season total to 219.

Pritchard finished with 22 points and five 3-pointers. The shooter also converted three free throws in the final eight seconds that secured Boston's 13th win in its last 16 games.

After this result, Boston, with 49 wins and 19 losses, remains in second place in the Eastern Conference, eight wins behind the first place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander makes his case for MVP

In Detroit, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shined again with 48 points in the Oklahoma City 113-107 win over the Pistons. The Canadian point guard, a favorite for the MVP award along with Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), surpassed 45 points for the seventh time this season.

The display from Gilgeous-Alexander completely eclipsed Detroit's leader, point guard Cade Cunningham, who was held to 11 points and 9 assists on 5-18 shooting from the field.

Poole lifts Wizards in Denver

In other games, Jordan Poole nailed a spectacular 3-pointer that gave the Washington Wizards an unexpected 126-123 win against the Denver Nuggets. The shooting guard, who finished with 19 points, took over on the final possession with four seconds on the clock and surprised his defender, Russell Westbrook, with a long-range shot that capped the victory for the last-place team in the East.

French center Alex Sarr had the best game of his first NBA season with 34 points against Jokic, who had 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Bucks and Warriors win

The Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, beat the Indiana Pacers 126-119 with 34 points and 10 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

And in San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors added their 14th win in 15 games played by Jimmy Butler, their big February signing. Butler finished with 11 points, and Stephen Curry put up 28 as the Warriors beat the New York Knicks 97-94.

Game day results.

Brooklyn Nets - Boston Celtics 113-115

Detroit Pistons - Oklahoma City Thunder 107-113

Houston Rockets - Chicago Bulls 117-114

Memphis Grizzlies - Miami Heat 125-91

Milwaukee Bucks - Indiana Pacers 126-119

San Antonio Spurs - New Orleans Pelicans 119-115

Golden State Warriors - New York Knicks 97-94

Denver Nuggets - Washington Wizards 123-126