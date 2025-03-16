Los Angeles FC, headlined by Lloris and Giroud, crash at home with Pogba in the stands

Published by Víctor Mendoza 16 de marzo, 2025

Los Angeles FC, headlined by France's Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud lost 1-0 on Saturday against Austin FC in the MLS with compatriot Paul Pogba as a spectator on his birthday.

Brazilian Guilherme Biro gave the visitors the win with a header from a corner in the 12th minute. Los Angeles FC dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference with six points from the first four games.

Pogba training 'at 1,000%' in Miami while waiting to find a team

Pogba, who is without a team after serving an 18-month ban for doping, came down to the turf at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles after the match and embraced Lloris. The former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder, who turned 32 on Saturday, also greeted forward Olivier Giroud, who was sidelined with an injury.

The former France international has spent much of the last few months in Miami, training on his own ahead of an upcoming move to a new club and has been seen at Messi's Inter Miami's recent matches. His entourage told AFP that Pogba "is training at 1000%, his morale is high, he has received several offers" and remains in contact with French coach Didier Deschamps.

Rapids beat Earthquakes

In another result on Saturday, Colombian forward Cristian Arango scored the only goal in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids.

The Colombian international made it a provisional 1-1 when he acrobatically finished off a corner kick in the first minute of stoppage time in the first half.