Tensions grow between Paraguay and Brazil over espionage allegations

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de abril, 2025

On Friday, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña spoke on Radio Mitre about the scandal of alleged espionage by Brazil. According to what the president said, the operation was allegedly carried out between March 2022 and March 2023.

This week, a Brazilian media report indicated that the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) allegedly hacked Paraguayan government officials in order to obtain information on the Itaipú Binacional negotiations.

According to what was revealed by local media outlet ABC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the suspension of all bilateral agreements concerning Itaipú until Brazil clarifies the situation.

Likewise, the Public Ministry of Paraguay opened a criminal investigation into the alleged case of digital espionage perpetrated by ABIN against Paraguayan authorities.

According to the ministry, the hacks were carried out with the objective of "obtaining confidential information related to the negotiation of tariffs of the Itaipú Hydroelectric Power Plant, allegedly affecting devices of high national authorities, among them, the President of the Republic, members of Congress, the diplomatic corps and officials of ANDE."

According to according to CNN Brazil, the ABIN spying operation against Paraguayan officials is considered a counterintelligence action. ABIN members stated that Paraguay first investigated Brazil during the Itaipú negotiations.

According to newspaper Ultima Hora, quickly, Esteban Aquino, former Minister of Intelligence, denied that Brazil was spied on in 2022 and said that there were not even enough resources to carry out such an action.

According to the Paraguayan president's statements on Radio Mitre, the report of spying by Brazil is a "tremendous concern" and "opens old wounds."