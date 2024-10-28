Shohei Ohtani will be able to take the field in Game 3 against the Yankees despite his injury

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has cleared the air regarding Monday's game against the Yankees. The team's star, Shohei Ohtani, will be able to play despite his injury from the previous game.

After the medical analysis, it was clarified that the Japanese player suffered from a partial subluxation of the left shoulder. He caused it when he tried to steal second base during the second game against the Yankees on Sunday.

Despite this, Ohtani will be able to play in Game 3 of the World Series, though it won't be without serious discomfort and soreness in his left shoulder. According to manager Roberts, Ohtani's pain tolerance will mostly condition his participation. However, playing Monday won't worsen Ohtani's subluxation.

"I don't see him being compromised, it's the left shoulder, which is the back shoulder," Roberts said before a team workout at Yankee Stadium. "I don't see how that affects his hitting if he's able to go. I really don't see it," he maintained in remarks reported by the New York Post.