Lakers come from behind to beat Suns and continue their winning streakj

Lebron James and Bronny, on the day of their father-son NBA debut. dpa / picture-alliance / Cordon Press .

In the 41st game between LeBron James and Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-116 Friday night to move to 2-0, the team's best since the 2010-11 season.

'King James' finished with 21 points and eight assists for the Lakers. This time, he did not share the court with his son Bronny, who watched the entire game from the Crypto.com Arena bench.

Center Anthony Davis was the top scorer of the Lakers with 35 points followed by shooting guard Austin Reaves, who scored 26 points and made eight assists.

Led by JJJ Redick, an newcomer to NBA coaching, the Lakers demonstrated renewed confidence and came back from the Sun's 22-point lead at the start of the second quarter.

The Lakers had already won Tuesday's opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a historic night in which LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.

The Suns, who started with an overtime win against the Los Angeles Clippers, had little offensive support beyond their star trio led by Durant, who finished with 30 points.

Devin Booker scored 23 points and Bradley Beal scored 15 points and made nine assists.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks lost at home 133-122 to the Chicago Bulls.

Point guard Coby White was the star of the night with 35 points for Chicago in a game with as many as 14 lead changes on the scoreboard.

Antetokounmpo finished with 38 points and 11 rebounds, delivering one of the best plays of the season opener with a powerful dunk over Nikola Vucevic.

Lillard scored 28 points and dished out eight assists but it wasn't enough for the Bucks, who are still waiting for the return of third-stringer Khris Middleton.

Second loss for Fernandez

In New York, the Knicks lost 123-98 to the Indiana Pacers, seeking reedemption for their defeat in the opener against the champion Boston Celtics.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the major signings for the ambitious Knicks, made their debuts in front of the new Madison Square Garden crowd, each scoring 21 points.

"It's definitely different being at home," stated Towns, who added 15 rebounds and two blocks to his tally.

The Knicks got revenge for their elimination from last year's playoffs by taking advantage of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's poor performance.

Haliburton, a member of 'Team USA' that won gold at the Paris Olympics, left the game empty-handed after missing all eight of his shots, seven of them from the three-point line.

In Orlando, German forward Franz Wagner scored 29 points in the Magic's 116-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets coached by Jordi Fernández.

The Spaniard has yet to take home a win in his first two games as NBA head coach.

All Friday's NBA results

Orlando Magic - Brooklyn Nets 116-101

Toronto Raptors - Philadelphia 76ers 115-107

Atlanta Hawks - Charlotte Hornets 125-120

Cleveland Cavalies - Detroit Pistons 113-101

NY Knicks - Indiana Pacers 123-98

Houston Rockets - Memphis Grizzlies 128-108

Milwaukee Bucks - Chicago Bulls 122-133

Utah Jazz - Golden State Warriors 86-127

LA Lakers - Phoenix Suns 123-116

Portland Trail Blazers - New Orleans Pelicans 103-105